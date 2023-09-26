26 Sep, 23

Energy Transfer LP Shuts Ruptured Oil Pipeline In Permian

Energy Transfer LP shuttered its Centurion Pipeline on Monday after it was struck by a road worker, the pipeline company said in an email to Bloomberg. Energy Transfer LP acquired the pipeline earlier this year when it acquired the previous owner, Lotus Midstream for $1.4 billion. The Centurion Pipeline runs from New Mexico, ending in Cushing, Oklahoma, with laterals that extend to Crane, McCamey, and Colorado City in Texas. As of Monday afternoon, Energy Transfer LP was working “as quickly as possible to stop” the oil leaking from…

