Engineers Unveil Game-Changing Thin-Film Solid-Sate Battery

Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA) engineers aim to revolutionize rechargeable batteries: Their thin-film batteries are not only safer and longer-lasting than conventional lithium-ion batteries, they are also much more environmentally friendly to manufacture and can be charged in just one minute. For now, the battery is very small, but the founders have big plans for it. The research paper explaining the results has been published in Communications Chemistry. Lithium-ion batteries are everywhere: from smartphones…