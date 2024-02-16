Eni Smashes Earnings Estimates with Record Gas Performance

Eni’s (NYSE: E) fourth-quarter and 2023 earnings exceeded consensus estimates as “record-breaking” performance in the gas and LNG division offset weaker oil and gas prices and refining margins. The Italian energy major reported on Friday adjusted net profit of $1.76 billion (1.64 billion euros) for the fourth quarter, down by 34% on the year, but slightly higher than analyst expectations. For the full year 2023, Eni’s adjusted net profit fell by 38% to $8.9 billion (8.3 billion euros), due to weaker…