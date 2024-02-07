07 Feb, 24

Enphase Shares Jump 17% Despite Earnings Miss 

Shares of renewable energy company Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have rocketed 17% in Wednesday’s intraday session a day after the company returned a quarterly report that missed Wall Street’s expectation.  Enphase reported Q4 2023 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54, $0.01 lower than the Wall Street consensus while revenue of $302.57M (-58.2% Y/Y) missed by $25.44M. Q4 net income fell to $21M, or $0.15/share, from $154M, or $1.06/share, in the previous year’s corresponding quarter.  The company reported that revenue…

