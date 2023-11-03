Equinor Finds More Oil And Gas Near One Of The North Sea’s Largest Fields

Energy major Equinor has made an oil and gas discovery near Oseberg, one of the top fields offshore Norway, which could add additional resources to the field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday. Equinor and its partners in the license, Petoro, TotalEnergies, and ConocoPhillips, made the discovery about four kilometers (2.5 miles) west of the Oseberg field in the North Sea. Discoveries were made in two different formations, Eiriksson and Cook. “These discoveries represent important additional resources for Oseberg.…