Equinor Signs 15-Year LNG Supply Deal With Indian Firm

Equinor has signed a 15-year agreement to supply LNG to India’s Deepak Fertilisers, which will use the gas mainly as a feedstock for ammonia production at a new plant, the Norwegian energy major said on Monday. Equinor is growing its LNG portfolio and will use the super-chilled fuel from its operated Hammerfest LNG export plant in Norway and LNG sourced primarily from the United States, the company said. Under the deal with Deepak Fertilisers, Equinor will deliver 0.65 million tons of LNG for 15 years starting in 2026. …