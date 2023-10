Norway’s energy major Equinor plans to bid to be admitted to the first offshore wind tender in his home country, Equinor’s chief executive officer Anders Opedal told Reuters on Friday. “At the moment we are working to be as competitive as possible in this,” the executive told Reuters on the sidelines of the third-quarter earnings presentation. The tender begins with pre-qualification and “then we will see what happens after that,” he added. Norway announced in March this year…