29 Aug, 23

Erdogan Looks To Restore Grain Deal In Upcoming Russia Visit

The head of the country which comprises NATO’s second largest military is planning a trip to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the announcement Monday, and teased potential progress for reestablishing the critical Black Sea grain deal, despite ongoing international tensions over Russia bombing Ukraine ports, which has been strongly condemned by the West. “President Erdo?an has so far led an intense diplomacy in order to help prevent a global food crisis,” ruling Justice and Development…

