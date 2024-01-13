ESG Becomes Corporate America’s New Taboo

“ESG” has gone from the buzzword that every investment advisor, company and government official had to be familiar with and append to every single piece of business they were involved with – to becoming “the latest dirty word in corporate America”. Such was the topic of a new WSJ article that all but officially marks the formal funeral for one of the biggest grifts on Wall Street. The report notes that many businesses are distancing themselves from the term due to growing investor disapproval, political pressures,…