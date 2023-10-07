ESG Investments Face Financial Hurdles

After several years of enthusiasm around environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment, some financial experts are becoming increasingly pessimistic about the return on investment. There was a great deal of hype around sustainable or ESG investment in 2020 and 2021, as governments worldwide showed great support for a global green transition. Investment companies quickly labelled many of their funds as sustainable, as well as creating new ESG funds, to attract companies looking to “go green”. However, a poor return on investment…