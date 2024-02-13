13 Feb, 24

ETF Frenzy Pushes Bitcoin to Highest Levels Since 2021

Bitcoin has surged past the $50,000 mark, marking its highest level since 2021. This surge highlights a significant shift in investor interest, largely attributed to the introduction of mainstream bitcoin investment funds. The cryptocurrency market has experienced significant growth, with Bitcoin gaining nearly 15% since the start of the year. This growth is largely attributed to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of several spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which offer investors regulated exposure to bitcoin’s…

