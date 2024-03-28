EU and Turkmenistan Eye New Energy Partnerships

A lot of Europeans will be passing through Turkmenistan this year. So says Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov. Meredov last week embarked on a five-day trip that took in Belgium and Italy. In Brussels, he met with an array of important euro-panjandrums, including European Commission vice presidents Valdis Dombrovskis and Margaritis Schinas, the European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, and Simon Mordue, the chief foreign policy advisor to European Council’s president. The end result of all this business was the…