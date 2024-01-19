19 Jan, 24

EU Authority Drafts Guidelines for Banks to Manage ESG Risks

European banks should integrate environmental, social, and governance risks in their regular risk management framework, the European Banking Authority (EBA) said this week in draft guidelines on the management of ESG risks. The European authority published a consultation paper on its draft proposals for banks as it launched a public consultation that will run until April 18, 2024.    According to the EBA, climate change, environmental degradation, social issues, and other ESG factors pose “considerable challenges for the…

