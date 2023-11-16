16 Nov, 23

EU Clamps Down on Companies Aiding Russian War Efforts

UncategorizedNo Comments

The European Union is looking to sanction more Central Asian companies that it says are aiding Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, according to a document seen by RFE/RL. The draft for the EU’s 12th sanctions package looks to add 31 new entities to its ever-growing embargo list — including two from Kazakhstan and one from Uzbekistan — that it has been compiling since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The proposal also looks to issue a ban on Russian diamonds, which Brussels has not yet enacted but Washington already approved.…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.