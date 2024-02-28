EU Member States Clash on Sanctioning Russian Aluminum

Last week, the EU passed its latest sanctions package on Russia to coincide with the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. As I discussed in a previous briefing, the measures introduced were weak, consisting largely of additional asset freezes and visa bans. The rather feeble package also prompted internal criticism within Brussels, especially from more hawkish EU member states, with the argument that the European Union must be more ambitious in sanctioning the Kremlin in the future. Speaking to several EU diplomats, who wish…