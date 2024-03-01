EU Mulls Extending Steel Safeguard Measures Amid Flood of Imports

Via Metal Miner The European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, is due to examine a request to extend a 25% safeguard on a range of steel imports. Steel news reports that the EC received a request from 14 member states of the 27-member bloc on January 12. This request aimed to establish if an extension of the current safeguard measure and its prospective timeline would be necessary. “The request contains sufficient evidence suggesting that the safeguard measure continues to be necessary to prevent or remedy serious injury…