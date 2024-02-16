EU Not Interested in Extending Russian Gas Transit Deal via Ukraine

The European Union (EU) has “no interest” in extending the transit agreement for Russian natural gas supply to EU countries via Ukraine, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Thursday. The gas transit deal, with which EU members including Austria and Slovakia receive Russian gas via a route crossing Ukraine, expires at the end of 2024. “We have no interest to prolong the trilateral gas transit agreement with Russia, which will expire by the end of this year,” Commissioner Simson told a meeting of an EU Parliament…