EU Proposes First Batch Of Sanctions On Russian LNG

Over the past two years, the U.S. and its Western allies have imposed a raft of sanctions on Russian energy commodities, including a $60-a-barrel cap on Russia’s seaborne exports of crude oil. Europe has, however, shied away from placing limitations on Russian gas, hardly surprising considering that the share of Russia’s pipeline gas in EU imports exceeded 40% before Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, the continent has been largely successful in weaning itself off Russian energy, with gas imports from Russia falling dramatically.…