EU Regulator Claims Europe Can’t Afford to Ditch Russian LNG Yet

Amid calls from some member states, the European Union should be careful in its efforts to ditch Russian LNG as it should protect its security of gas supply, the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators, ACER, said in a report on Friday. The Baltic EU member states have been calling for a ban on the bloc’s imports of LNG, but the EU’s watchdog believes that any such move should only be gradual. As the EU aims to completely end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027, “the reduction of…