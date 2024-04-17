EU Sanctions on Russia Face Legal Challenges

It is fair to say that the European Union’s sanctions regime against Russia has had a bit of a wobble in recent weeks, particularly with regard to the list of entities and people that the bloc has imposed asset freezes and visa bans on since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. As the European Union considers expanding the sanctions list, which currently includes 2,177 individuals and entities, three people were removed from the list in March during its routine biannual review, which requires the unanimous agreement of all 27 EU member states.…