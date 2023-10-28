EU Unveils Global Gateway To Rival China’s Belt And Road

The European Union has announced a raft of multimillion dollar deals at a forum for its Global Gateway program, the bloc’s new infrastructure partnership plan that’s seen as an alternative to China’s worldwide Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The first Global Gateway Forum kicked off in Brussels on October 25 and featured 90 top government representatives from more than 20 countries, including 40 leaders and ministers mostly from across the Global South. The 27-country EU announced that Global Gateway already had 66 billion euros…