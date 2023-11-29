EU/US Yields Tumble Amid Slump In Industrial Confidence

US and European bonds are extending their gains following yesterday’s dovish comments from Fed Gov. Waller as German CPI plunged far more than expected and European Industrial Confidence dipped back towards 10-year-lows (ex-COVID-lockdowns). German inflation eased more than forecast in November on retreating energy and travel costs, putting the European Central Bank’s 2% target within reach. Consumer prices rose 2.3% from a year ago, down from 3% in October and less than the 2.5% estimated by economists in a Bloomberg…