EU Warns of Heightened Somali Piracy Threat to Shipping

Commercial vessels face increased threats from Somali pirates off the coast of the East African country, the European Union’s Naval Force in the region said in an update. “Ships sailing off the Somalian coasts, in the Somali basin are urged to maintain a heightened state of vigilance in light of the recent escalation in piracy threats,” the EU naval force said, noting a recent upsurge in reported incidents. The end of the monsoon period is expected to further facilitate piracy activities in the region, said the…