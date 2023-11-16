EU Weighs Options to Clamp Down on Russia’s Baltic Oil Shipments

As the European Union is considering ways to toughen up the sanction enforcement on Russia’s oil exports, Denmark could be asked to stop and check paperwork for oil tankers carrying Russian crude through the Danish straits. The EU is currently mulling over ways to enforce stricter checks on the shipments of Russian crude oil, almost all of which is now trading above the $60 per barrel price cap set by the G7 and the EU at the end of last year. Under the price cap mechanism, Russian crude oil shipments to third…