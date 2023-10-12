Europe Cuts Dependency On Russian Gas By 21%

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Moscow’s “weaponization” of energy have placed the diversification of energy supplies high on the agenda of European countries. However, as Statista’s Martin Armstrong reports, although this remains a long and costly process, requiring investment in infrastructure (new pipelines, LNG terminals, etc.), the results are already visible. You will find more infographics at Statista In the first quarter of 2022, Russia was the EU’s biggest supplier of gas via pipeline, with a 38.8 percent…