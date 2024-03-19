Europe Gas Prices To Fall Throughout 2024 Amid High Storage Levels

Gas prices in Europe could plunge as low as $6.70 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) this summer thanks to a mild winter and ample gas inventories, Wood Mackenzie has said in a new report. The report states that gas markets kicked off the current year on a more bullish note as colder weather swept through Europe while industrial demand maintained its recovering trend, increasing 12% year-on-year in January and around 6% in February. WoodMac has forecast that household gas demand in Europe will increase by 12 billion cu m…