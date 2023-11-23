Europe Has To Live With Unpredictable Natural Gas Prices

European natural gas markets and governments are much calmer at the beginning of this winter heating season compared to last year, thanks to full gas storage sites and steady flows of LNG supply, including to the new import terminals built in the past year. Governments and forecasters continue to warn against complacency despite the full inventories and the structural decline in Europe’s gas consumption, prompted by demand destruction in industry and energy conservation among households. Even if the EU manages to go through this winter without…