Europe Imports Russian Oil Products via Turkey, Skirting Sanctions

A recent report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and the Center for the Study of Democracy (CSD) reveals that the European Union (EU) has imported EUR 3 billion worth of oil products from Turkish ports that predominantly handle Russian oil—ports that don’t have refining hubs. This trade has effectively bypassed the EU/G7 sanctions on Russian petroleum products. Since the implementation of the EU/G7 petroleum products ban on February 5, 2023, until the end of February 2024, the EU has sourced 5.16 million…