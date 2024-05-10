Europe Is Once Again Worried About Russian Spies

Yet more house-cleaning this week in the European spy dens as tensions rise among European nations who are now placing bets on the future of Ukraine. The panic is in full force. In the UK, Downing Street is expelling a Russian Defense attache believed to be an undeclared military intelligence officer and revoking diplomatic status over some properties in the UK that are believed to be used for Russian intelligence operations. In Poland, government networks were targeted by Russian cyberspies operating as part of the GRU (Russian military intelligence).…