Europe Is Struggling To Attract Solar Manufacturers

Europe is losing the global race for solar components manufacturing due to high energy and labor costs and supply chain issues, according to solar industry executives who say the EU lacks incentives for manufacturers to plan future investments.   Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and facing competition from China and the U.S. in clean energy technology, the European Union has recently unveiled the so-called Green Deal Industrial Plan to boost the EU’s manufacturing capacity for the net-zero technologies and products required…

