Europe Makes It To the Other Side of Winter With Record Levels of Natural Gas

Europe has managed to make it through this winter season with record levels of natural gas in storage, setting it up to head into next winter on solid ground. With the end of March essentially wrapping up the typical winter season, natural gas stores in Europe remain 58.7% full, Gas Infrastructure Europe’s data shows—a new record. The previous record was set last winter when Europe ended with about 56% of natural gas stores filled. Europe will now begin the process of refilling its natural gas stores—it’s already fairly…