Europe Needs To Address Intermittent Renewables Generation

While solar and wind power installations and power generation are booming in Europe, policymakers need to address the growing gap between baseload capacity and soaring intermittent renewable electricity. Europe still has a lot of work to do in providing flexible and reliable grids to handle the soaring share of renewables in electricity generation and consumption. Last month, the European Union saw a record-low power generation from fossil fuels and a record-high share of renewables in the electricity mix, energy think tank Ember says.…