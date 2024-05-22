Europe Needs to Double Energy Grid Investments to Keep Net-Zero in Sight

Europe needs to double its annual investments in grids to keep net zero in sight by enabling electrification of transport, heating, and industry, and integrating rising renewable energy sources, Eurelectric, the federation of the European electricity industry, said in a report on Wednesday. Europe’s investments in distribution grids should jump to as much as $72.5 billion (67 billion euros) per year from 2025 to 2050, up from a current annual average investment of $36 billion (33 billion euros), Eurelectric’s Grids for Speed study…