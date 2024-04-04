Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG

The European Union has replaced addiction to one form of Russian gas with another. Instead of receiving pipeline gas from Russia from the east, Europe is now using Russian LNG imported in its ports in the west. The EU, which hasn’t sanctioned or banned Russian natural gas, has seen its imports of Russia’s LNG jump since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the significant reduction of Russian pipeline flows in 2022. While LNG volumes are not as much as the pre-war flows of Russian pipeline gas to Europe, the bloc is the largest…