Europe To See Lower Offline Refining Capacity During Autumn Maintenance

Europe’s refining capacity that will be offline during the autumn refinery maintenance season is expected to be 40% lower compared to last year, according to energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie. As the global refining industry enters the autumn period of maintenance after the peak summer driving season, Europe’s capacity available for refining crude into fuels will be higher than in 2022 and the last pre-pandemic year 2019, WoodMac’s analysts have told Reuters. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Europe’s…