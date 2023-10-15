Europe Unveils Ambitious Wind Power Package

With the first power at “the world’s largest offshore wind farm” announced this month, there is finally some enthusiasm in the wind energy sector. Following months of pessimism around high material costs, low profits and mechanical issues at wind farms, the sector is seeing the results of a huge investment, as the massive Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the U.K. comes into operation. But what’s next to come in the world of wind? As several countries worldwide look to diversify their energy mix and boost their renewables’…