European Automakers on Edge as Chinese EVs Gain Traction

Despite EU investigations and jawboning from within the industry, it looks as though Europe has faced the inevitable: it needs to “face up” to the fact that Chinese EVs have arrived, and probably aren’t going anywhere, anytime soon. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Paris on Sunday to ease trade tensions with a wary Europe. Accompanied by a business delegation focused on the electric vehicle industry, including Envision Group, SAIC Motor, and Xpeng Motors, the visit served as both a shopping trip and networking opportunity, Nikkei reported.…