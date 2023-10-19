European Coal Imports Set To Plummet By 60% In October

European thermal coal imports are expected to dip this month by 60% compared to October 2022, due to low demand and ample stocks, according to preliminary data from Kpler cited by Montel on Thursday. Total imports by the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and France are estimated to be around 2 million tons in October, down by 2.8 million tons compared to the same month of 2022, per the preliminary data from Kpler. Ample thermal coal inventories and weak demand ahead of the peak winter heating season have depressed…