European Commission Downgrades Growth Forecast for 2024

Growth in the eurozone will be slower than previously expected as the bloc continues to struggle with inflationary pressures and high interest rates, according to new forecasts from the European Commission. The eurozone is now predicted to grow 0.8 per cent in 2024, downgraded from 1.2 percent in its previous round of forecasts in November. However, this is still an improvement on the 0.5 percent rise in 2023. Its post-pandemic rebound came to “an abrupt end” last year in the face of the European Central Bank’s rapid rise in interest…