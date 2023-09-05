European Commission Grapples With Influx Of Ukraine Grain

The European Commission is facing tricky decisions in the coming weeks over the influx of Ukrainian agricultural products into the European Union. September 15 marks the end of the so-called temporary preventive measures that have allowed wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed from Ukraine to transit through Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. All four of those commodities must remain “unsealed” until they reach other EU member states — ideally to EU ports to be shipped on to developing nations around the world. These measures…