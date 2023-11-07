European Commission To Assess 10 Countries For EU Membership

The European Commission’s long-awaited annual enlargement report is set to be released on November 8. The release has been constantly postponed, as the report was originally expected to come out in early October. The delay was due to a number of factors. Firstly, there was a wish from EU member states that the enlargement report wouldn’t be released ahead of the EU summit in Brussels on October 26-27, with fears that it could “hijack” discussions on other issues such as the bloc’s budget and migration. Secondly, the enlargement report is huge,…