European Commission To Delay EV Tariffs By Years

The European Commission will recommend a three-year delay for EV tariffs traded with the UK, Bloomberg sources suggested on Tuesday. Starting in 2024, the current Brexit deal calls for EVs transported between the UK and EU to be slapped with a 10% tariff if less than 45 percent of the EV’s value comes from the region—or if less than 50 percent-60 percent of the battery cells and packs come from the EU or UK. Naturally, EV makers were quick to show their displeasure with the deal and sought a delay until 2027. The UK and most EU member…