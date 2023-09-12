European Court Upholds Sanctions Against Key Russian Figures

Last week, the European Union’s sanctions regime against Russia — and, to a lesser extent, its more minor measures targeting Belarus — cleared one of the greatest hurdles: the question of their own legality. Since the full scale-invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the bloc has imposed asset freezes and visa bans on 1,800 individuals and entities for what the EU calls “actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.” The Belarus sanctions, which are a response to several incidents in recent…