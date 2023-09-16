European EVs Rely On China’s Low Manufacturing Costs

The EU needs to realize that when it points one investigatory finger at Chinese EV subsidies, three more point back at it. Among the ironies behind the EU launching an investigation into Chinese EV subsidies is the fact that Europe’s own automakers also take advantage of China’s low cost manufacturing base for vehicles. Renault, for instance, markets its Dacia Spring as Europe’s most affordable EV, according to Bloomberg, yet the vehicle is manufactured in China’s Hubei province. It is priced at €20,800 ($22,300) in France, the report…