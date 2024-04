European Gas Prices Soar As Russian Retribution Puts Kyiv in the Dark

European natural gas prices popped on Thursday amid Russia’s intensification of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, with Russia claiming to have destroyed Kyiv’s biggest power plant in an overnight missile strike. The attack has so far led to power cuts in the Ukrainian capital and some regions that rely on power from Kyiv. Dutch TTF Natural Gas Futures May 24 contract gained over 8.5% on Thursday, while UK NBP Natural Gas Futures rose over 9.3%. Russia’s latest attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure…