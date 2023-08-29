European Majors Look To Expand Venezuela Oil Deals

Italy’s Eni and Spain’s Repsol, two major European oil and gas firms, are looking to expand their oil deals with Venezuela with U.S. consent, Reuters reported on Tuesday, quoting sources familiar with the matter. A potential further U.S. exemption for Eni and Repsol could give the companies access to oil swap deals, which could increase fuel deliveries to Venezuela’s state oil firm PDVSA in exchange for Venezuelan crude to be shipped to Europe. Under the current sanctions regime, direct payments to PDVSA are not…