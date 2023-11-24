European Natural Gas Demand Rises as Winter Arrives

Europe’s weaker natural gas demand in the autumn is now rising amid lower-than-usual temperatures in most areas and freezing weather expected to last until early December. The forecast for many countries, including Europe’s largest economy and natural gas user, Germany, has been updated to expect colder temperatures this weekend and next week, according to forecasts from Maxar Technologies cited by Bloomberg. On Friday, the front-month Dutch TTF Natural Gas Futures, the benchmark for Europe’s gas trading, were slightly…