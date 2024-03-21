European Power Giant Bets on U.S. Despite Possible Trump Presidency

Spanish utility giant Iberdrola will focus the largest part of its multi-billion investments for 2024-2026 on the United States as its capex plans don’t hinge on the Inflation Reduction Act and a possible repeal of the IRA by a second Trump presidency, Iberdrola’s executive chairman Ignacio Galán told the Financial Times in an interview on Thursday. Iberdrola said today it would invest $44.7 billion (41 billion euros) and hire 10,000 people by 2026 to accelerate electrification in its key markets. A…