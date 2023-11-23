European Utility Giant Turns More Selective On Renewables Spending

Italian utility giant Enel, one of Europe’s largest, is becoming more cautious in its investments in renewables and will be more selective in spending on clean energy amid high interest rates and rising costs. Enel unveiled on Wednesday a new strategic plan for 2024 through 2026, which new chief executive Flavio Cattaneo said would focus on profitability, flexibility, and resilience. In 2020, the previous CEO of the Italian utility giant said the group plans to invest as much as US$174 billion (160 billion euros) by 2030 in boosting…