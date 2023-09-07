Europe’s Auto Giants Trailing In EV Transition

Some of the world’s leading car makers are among the exhibitors at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich this week, where the electric future of mobility will once again take center stage. While German legacy car brands such as Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW will try to make an impression on their home turf, they have fallen behind in the transition to electric cars lately, as they understandably continue to work on international combustion engines as well, while smaller, more specialized companies such as Tesla and Chinese market leader BYD have raced…